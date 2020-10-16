Khari Blasingame off Titans COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans have activated another player from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fullback Khari Blasingame is the latest player to get the green light to return to action. He was one of 13 players to go on the list from either the active roster or practice squad in the last few weeks.

Four of those players remain on the list. Wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end MyCole Pruitt will return to the 53-man roster when they’re activated while defensive back Breon Borders and tight end Tommy Hudson were on the practice squad.

Blasingame had one catch for five yards while playing 41 offensive snaps in the first three games of the season.