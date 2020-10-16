Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson out for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will be without both of their usual starters on the right side of the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Right guard Matt Pryor was ruled out on Friday morning because of an illness and right tackle Lane Johnson joined him as a scratch when the team’s injury report came out in the afternoon. Johnson went for a second opinion on his injury this week and does not need surgery, but it is unclear when he’ll be able to play.

Jamon Brown will take Pryor’s spot and Jack Driscoll will be at tackle. With Jordan Mailata at left tackle and Nate Herbig at left guard, center Jason Kelce is the only one of this week’s starting lineman playing in the spot he was expected to fill in the offseason.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out for the sixth straight week, which is how long he would have been out had the Eagles left him on the physically unable to perform list to start the year.

Safety Marcus Epps (rib), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) are also out. Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is considered questionable.