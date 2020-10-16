Markus Golden “not frustrated” by inconsistent role with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants placed a rare unrestricted free agent tender on edge rusher Markus Golden this offseason that allowed them to retain his rights with a 10 percent raise over last season because he didn’t sign with another team by July.

Golden’s return seemed to be a big positive for the Giants because he led the team with 10 sacks during the 2019 season. The first few weeks of the season didn’t provide Golden with much of a chance to add to that total.

He played only 67 snaps in the first four weeks of the season, but things perked up for him in Week Five. Injuries to Oshane Ximenes and Lorenzo Carter opened the door for Golden to play 57 snaps. He had a half-sack and two quarterback hits against the Cowboys and now leads the Giants in pressures despite his limited overall playing time, which might lead some to think that he’s disturbed by how long it took the team to expand his role.

Golden insisted that isn’t the case on Thursday.

“Not frustrated at all,” Golden said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in the league for a while, so I know some weeks you can get a lot of plays, other weeks you can’t get lot of plays. My focus every week is the same no matter what. Whether I’m starting, whether I’m backing up, it’s go hard in practice, learn the game plan and prepare like I’m starting. I don’t allow that stuff to get me frustrated. I just try to focus and take it one day at a time and be ready when my name is called.”

Carter tore his Achilles, so that may mean that Golden’s uptick in playing time becomes a regular thing over the rest of the season. Based on his production since coming to the team, that should be a positive as the team tries to find its first win of the year.