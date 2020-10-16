Maryland governor OKs 10 percent capacity at Ravens, Football Team games

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens both play in Maryland, where Governor Larry Hogan today said both teams can have thousands of fans in the stands.

Hogan said that as long as fans are wearing masks and following all public health protocols, both teams can have 10 percent capacity.

“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” Hogan said. “It remains important to continue following all of the mitigation measures and public health protocols that keep us safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.”

Under the new rules, the Ravens will be allowed to have a little more than 7,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium, while the Football Team can have a little more than 8,000 fans at FedEx Field.