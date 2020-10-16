Matt Rhule says Teddy Bridgewater has elite intelligence

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater may not be the NFL’s most impressive quarterback physically, but with the Panthers on a three-game winning streak, coach Matt Rhule says Bridgewater is one of the most impressive quarterbacks he’s seen mentally.

Rhule praised Bridgewater for his ability to read defenses, understand where the open receivers will be, anticipate the pass rush and gain a complete understanding of the offense in his first year in Carolina.

“Teddy is elite at knowing where to go with the ball,” said Rhule, via the Charlotte Observer. “He’s one of the best pocket movement guys I’ve ever been around. . . . And he’s so smart. He has tremendous expectation and understanding of what we’re trying to do.”

Bridgewater knows that when a team has a new quarterback, there’s one thing he can do to earn respect, and that’s what he’s done for the last three weeks: Win.

“I’m not here to really try to win people over,” Bridgewater said. “The only way I’m trying to win them over is by winning football games.”