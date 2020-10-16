Myles Garrett focused on Ben Roethlisberger, not Mason Rudolph

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is set to face the Steelers for the first time since he was ejected from a 2019 game for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet, but he said Friday that Rudolph isn’t the Pittsburgh quarterback on his mind.

Garrett was suspended for six games as a result and said last month that he hoped to have a “man-to-man” talk with the quarterback that he accused of using a racial slur during the incident. On Friday, though, Garrett said he hasn’t considered approaching Rudolph on Sunday because his focus is on Ben Roethlisberger.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Focusing on how I’m going to get to Ben. I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, whether that’s down the road or whenever we see each other. I’m just focused on the gameplan and getting the win. That comes secondary.”

Garrett vowed to “walk away from any situation that we have” during the game and keep his head on “the six seconds that the average play lasts” before turning his attention to the next one.