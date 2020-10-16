NFLPA names Harrison Phillips this week’s Community MVP

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has been named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP for his work with children who have special needs and developmental differences.

Phillips hosted a party at a drive-in movie theater for more than 200 families with children with special needs and developmental differences in Buffalo recently. Each family received a pack of sports equipment and enjoyed games before the film started.

It’s one of many events Phillips has hosted in the area through his non-profit The Playmakers.

“I am extremely honored to be named the Week Five Community MVP,” Phillips said in a statement. “It validates the idea of paying it forward and giving back, which are huge values of mine. . . . I’m so thankful for our wonderful volunteers that help me and, of course, the amazing kids I get to work with.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to The Playmakers and helped start a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money. Phillips is also eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season along with all of the NFLPA’s other weekly honorees.