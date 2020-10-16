No injury designation for Julio Jones

Getty Images

Raheem Morris is set to have wide receiver Julio Jones in the lineup for his first game as the Falcons’ interim head coach.

Jones missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury that has been bothering him for most of the last month and sat out the first two days of practice this week to create doubt about his ability to play against the Vikings. Jones was able to practice in limited fashion on Friday, however, and he’s set to play after not getting an injury designation on Friday’s report.

Russell Gage is also set to play after three days of limited practice with a shoulder injury, so the Falcons should have their full receiving corps on hand against Minnesota.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) have been ruled out. Defensive end John Comiskey (illness) is questionable.