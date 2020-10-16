Odell Beckham Jr., sent home Thursday with an illness, tests negative for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns can exhale. At least until the next time they have to hold their breath.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went home on Thursday with an illness. He’d given a COVID-19 sample earlier in the day, for off-site PCR testing. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the test came back negative, which as usual is positive.

The situation created concern within the building, as Cabot notes, that the Browns may have a larger issue — especially with the Colts (Cleveland’s Week Five opponent) shutting down on Friday after getting several unconfirmed positive results. All Browns PCR tests from Thursday were negative.

The league recently has adjusted its pandemic protocols to require players with flu-like symptoms to be sent home, even if they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19. It’s a smart approach, even if it means that some key players won’t be able to practice or to play despite ultimately not having the virus.

As to Beckham, his illness (despite the negative test) means he won’t be in the facility or at practice on Friday.