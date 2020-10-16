Packers GM: Next year’s salary cap is problematic, but everyone is dealing with it

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Each year’s salary cap is determined by the previous year’s revenue, and that means a sharp decline next year, as all the ticket sales that aren’t happening in 2020 will be reflected by a lower cap in 2021. Teams have grown accustomed to seeing the cap increase every year, but next season it may decline by $20 million per team.

For Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, that’s a real concern: Green Bay isn’t projected to have much cap space next year already, and that’s before they get to work on new contracts for offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King and running back Aaron Jones, all of whom are currently scheduled to hit free agency in March.

Gutekunst told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that it’s a real issue facing his team, although he noted that the Packers aren’t unlike every other team in finding themselves preparing to have less cap space in 2021 than they thought they’d have when they signed a lot of their current contracts.

It’s problematic,” Gutekunst said. “Every team is dealing with it. For me, it’s certainly made it a lot tougher. We’ve always tried to have some flexibility, and maintaining that flexibility is much more difficult going into next year’s cap and really with the unpredictability of what 2022 will look like. It’s tough. It comes down to choices, and it will be an interesting spring because a lot of teams will have to make a lot of choices they don’t really want to. But it’s very much an equal playing field. We’re all going to have to deal with it. There’s going to be some unpleasantness. There’s no doubt about that.”

Some of that unpleasantness is likely to be saying goodbye to at least players like Bakhtiari, Linsley, King or Jones. Teams across the league are going to reach the conclusion that they can’t keep everyone.

7 responses to “Packers GM: Next year’s salary cap is problematic, but everyone is dealing with it

  1. The Pats have over 100 million in cap space, are already loaded and there will be a flood of quality FAs who will be available.

  3. I might be in the minority but I love this part of the NFL because it has a hard cap and every team has to deal with it. Enjoying football for me is not just about what’s on the field but also how the team is formed and, really, how they spend money. Since I am not really a fan of specific team, I get to enjoy watching how ALL the teams build their rosters.

  5. If you absolutely nail a draft and pick 7-10 starters, you’re eventually penalized for it either by having to pay for all within the limitations of the cap and not being able to afford much else, or you have to let players you want to keep go. It’s not optimal, but with 50+ players on every team, that’s the reality.

  7. It’s really the only thing us NY Jet fans can look forward to. With over $80 million in cap space, 90% of contracts are 1 year, and the inevitable flushing out the poor performers, Jets can easily have $120 million for Joe Douglas in 2021. Let’s hope he can spend it wisely.

