Pepsi still plans for a Super Bowl halftime show

Getty Images

There may be no fans present for the Super Bowl, but if there’s a Super Bowl, there will still be a concert at halftime of it.

Earlier this week, Pepsi’s head of sports marketing Justin Toman confirmed that there will indeed be a Super Bowl halftime show.

Speaking at the virtual Intersport Brand Innovation Summit, Toman made it clear that the halftime show, sponsored by Pepsi, will be ready to go.

“We believe if there is a game, even if there’s not a game, candidly, there will be an appetite by about a 100 million or so of our closest friends to want to see something,” Toman said, via Sports Business Daily. “And so I think the halftime has typically provided that just mass entertainment vehicle, mass engagement vehicle.”

Obviously, the 100 million or so will be tuning in only if there’s a game. Despite any bluster, there surely won’t be a halftime show if there’s no second and third quarter of a football game wrapped around it.

AC/DC already has been linked to the performance, and for good reason. Someone associated with the band and/or its label surely forked over plenty of dollars to the NFL to recently help promote the band’s new album, and it’s become clear in recent years that the league doesn’t hire a band as much as partner with it, reportedly getting a piece of record sales or concert revenues in exchange for giving the artist a crack at the biggest stage in all of music.

So, yes, if there’s a Super Bowl, there will be a Super Bowl halftime performance, because it’s never about the fans in attendance — and it’s always about the nine-figure audience that remains glued to the TV for the mini-concert that breaks out amid a football game.