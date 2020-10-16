Melvin Gordon out sick on Friday

Getty Images

An eventful week for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon continued on Friday.

Multiple reporters at Broncos practice noted that Gordon was not practicing with the team in their final on-field work before Sunday’s scheduled game against the Patriots. Gordon was arrested Tuesday night for DUI and didn’t practice on Wednesday before returning to work Thursday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said there would be consequences for Gordon’s arrest, but Friday’s does not appear to be connected to that incident. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Gordon was sent home because he was feeling sick.

The NFL has adopted stricter guidelines for keeping ill players away from the team because cold and flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. Per Klis, there is no belief that Gordon’s illness is COVID-related.

The timing of the illness could make it hard for Gordon to play against the Patriots, although positive COVID-19 tests in New England have led the Pats to cancel Friday’s practice and created some doubt about the game going off as planned.