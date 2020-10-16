Steve Keim: “Heartbreaking” to lose Chandler Jones for season

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without a major piece on defense for the rest of the season after edge rusher Chandler Jones tore his biceps in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

During an appearance on 98.7 Arizona Sports Friday, General Manager Steve Keim called the injury “heartbreaking” and discussed the difficulty that the Cardinals will face when it comes to filling his spot on defense.

“I said this weeks ago, that there are certain players you cannot replace,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “You can’t replace Chandler Jones. Now collectively as a group we all have to step up, but you can’t replace Chandler Jones. Unfortunately, Deacon Jones in his prime is not out there. You have to do the best you can.”

The Cardinals signed Isaiah Irving off of Denver’s practice squad and Keim said he’ll continue looking for players who could help be part of that collective solution to the problem of replacing Jones. A trade would be one avenue to go down, but noted difficulties in that process that include “the question of why a team is willing to part with a player that you covet.”