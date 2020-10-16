With Baker Mayfield banged up, Browns add Kyle Lauletta

Getty Images

Most teams that carry only two quarterbacks on the active roster would say that, if they ever have to use their third quarterback, the fight already is lost. The Browns have only two quarterbacks on the active roster and, before today, none of the practice squad.

The Browns have now added Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

The move could be regarded as a hint that Baker Mayfield may be unable to play at Pittsburgh with a chest injury that he suffered against the Colts. If Mayfield, who was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, can’t play, Case Keenum would start and Lauletta undoubtedly would be elevated to the active roster.

The Browns, as discussed earlier today on PFT Live, won’t be in bad shape if Mayfield can’t play. Keenum’s first start for the Vikings came three years ago at Pittsburgh, with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski serving as quarterbacks coach. Keenum went on to have a special season with the Vikings, who came within a game of the Super Bowl.

He knows the offense, and he has the mobility to extend plays long enough for someone to get open. There’s a good chance, frankly, that the offense wouldn’t miss much of a beat if Keenum replaces Mayfield.

The signing of Lauletta, a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2018, becomes a tangible clue that this could indeed happen.