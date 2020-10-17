Broncos assistant Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins is not making the team’s trip to New England after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Modkins’ son, Broncos coaching intern Jett Modkins, has tested negative but will also stay home and not be in contact with the team until he produces more negative tests, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

According to the report, Modkins came into contact with a relative with COVID-19, isolated for five days and tested negative, but then coached the running backs at practice on both Thursday and Friday before getting a positive test today.

That scenario shows one of the problems with COVID-19 testing, that people can have the virus for several days — sometimes longer than a week — before they test positive.