Broncos cut Blake Bortles, promote Sylvester Williams from practice squad

Blake Bortles is no longer a Bronco.

The Broncos are releasing Bortles, in another indication that they expect starting quarterback Drew Lock to be healthy and ready to go on Sunday against the Patriots. The Broncos brought in Bortles for depth behind Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel after Lock got hurt.

Taking Bortles’ place on the roster will be Sylvester Williams, the Broncos’ 2013 first-round draft pick who has bounced around the league in recent years and went to Denver this year to join the practice squad.

The Broncos also are promoting practice squad running back Jeremy Cox, who could get some playing time with Melvin Gordon out, and linebacker Josh Watson.