Browns elevate safety Elijah Benton

Getty Images

With safety Ronnie Harrison out due to a concussion and safety Karl Joseph out with a hamstring injury, the Browns need to replace him on the roster. They’re doing so by elevating a member of the practice squad.

Elijah Benton gets called up for the first time this year. The rules allow up to two members of the practice squad to be called up and sent back without being subject to waivers.

New practice-squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta could still be elevated to the active roster without a corresponding roster move. The fact that it hasn’t happened yet implies that quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is questionable with a chest injury, will play.

Indeed, Mayfield has made the trip to Pittsburgh. While it’s not a guarantee he’ll play, Mayfield not traveling obviously would have been a guarantee he won’t.