Cards put J.R. Sweezy on IR, add D.J. Humphries to injury report

Getty Images

The Cardinals could be without two of their usual starting offensive linemen when they take on the Cowboys on Monday night.

Arizona announced on Saturday that right guard J.R. Sweezy has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least three weeks with an elbow injury. Justin Murray is expected to start in his place.

The Cardinals also added left tackle D.J. Humphries to the injury report. He was limited in practice with a back injury and has been listed as questionable to play against Dallas.

Sweezy is joined on the move to injured reserve by defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence. He’s dealing with a calf injury and the team did not fill either of the newly vacant roster spots.

Linebackers Devon Kennard (calf) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) are listed as questionable along with Humphries. The team’s already ruled out Kyle Fitts (hamstring) and they’ll be playing without Chandler Jones after Jones suffered a season-ending biceps injury.