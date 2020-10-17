Falcons place John Cominsky on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Another Falcons players has landed on the COVID-19 reserve list. However, Sunday’s game between Atlanta and Minnesota remains on.

The Falcons have placed defensive end John Cominsky on the COVID-19 reserve list. Although the team didn’t (and can’t) divulge whether Comsinky tested positive, both defensive line coaches — Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi — will not be traveling with the Falcons to Minneapolis. This implies that Cominsky tested positive and that Simpson and Lupoi were in sufficiently close contact with Cominsky to require them to stay behind.

Outside linebackers coach Aden Durde will assist with coaching the defensive line. The Falcons also have promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the active roster.

The 0-5 Falcons shut down on Thursday after what ultimately was determined to be a false positive.