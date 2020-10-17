Melvin Gordon out with strep throat

Getty Images

The Broncos will be without running back Melvin Gordon tomorrow in New England.

Gordon is not making the trip because he was diagnosed with strep throat, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports. The Broncos decided not to risk strep throat spreading within the team by having Gordon on the team flight and at the game.

Gordon is also facing a potential suspension after he was arrested this week for drunk driving, although league discipline for that arrest will be a longer process.

In his first year in Denver, Gordon is the Broncos’ leading rusher with 65 carries for 281 yards this season. Phillip Lindsay, who has only seven carries this season because of a turf toe injury, is likely to get plenty of action in Gordon’s absence on Sunday.