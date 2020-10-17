Patriots put Shaq Mason, Sony Michel, Derek Rivers on COVID list

Getty Images

The Patriots added center James Ferentz to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and three more players went on the list Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the team has placed right guard Shaq Mason, running back Sony Michel, and defensive end Derek Rivers on the list.

The list is reserved for players who have tested positive or had close contacts with those who have. The Patriots have had several players test positive over the last couple of weeks and shut their facility after a positive test, presumably Ferentz’s, on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mason, Michel and Rivers have not tested positive for COVID-19. The league’s protocols call for “high risk” close contacts to isolate for five days.

Mason did not play in Week Four because of a calf injury and is listed as questionable. Michel is on injured reserve, so he wasn’t set to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports the team is flexing offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Rashod Berry, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and defensive tackle Nick Thurman will be elevated as replacements for players on the COVID-19 list.