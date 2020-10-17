Raiders bringing in David Irving for a visit

Getty Images

Defensive end David Irving was reinstated from his indefinite suspension on Friday and he’s lined up his first visit with a potential employer.

The league’s daily wire shows that the Raiders will have Irving in for a visit. Irving last played for the Cowboys in 2018 before being suspended in March 2019.

Irving was set for free agency when he was suspended, so he’s able to sign with any team immediately. The Raiders may have one advantage over other clubs.

Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was the Cowboys defensive coordinator and defensive line coach while Irving was racking up 12.5 sacks in 37 games over four seasons with the club. Rekindling that relationship could help spark the Raiders pass rush.