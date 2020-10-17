Ravens put Brandon Williams on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Ravens announced yesterday that Williams had been given an excused absence from practice and announced today that he’s been placed on the list. There’s been no immediate word on the reason Williams was placed on the list; it could be that he tested positive or it could be that he was exposed to someone who did.

Baltimore’s defensive line is now down two significant contributors, with Williams out and Derek Wolfe doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Eagles because of a neck injury and concussion.

Williams and Wolfe have each played on 46 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps this season.