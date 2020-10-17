Tre’Davious White, John Brown questionable for Monday

Getty Images

The Bills ruled out one player for Monday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll be making decisions about the status of a few other players closer to kickoff.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White got in a second straight full practice on Saturday and has been listed as questionable due to a back injury. White did not play in Tuesday night’s loss to the Titans.

Wide receiver John Brown also missed that game and he’s also been listed as questionable for this Monday. Brown, who is dealing with a calf injury, was limited in practice on Saturday after full sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and guard Quinton Spain (foot) are also questionable. Tight end Dawson Knox has been ruled out with a calf injury.