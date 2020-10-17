Trevor Lawrence throws for 391 yards, 5 TDs in first half

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is putting on a show today for anyone who doubts his status as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

At halftime against Georgia Tech, Lawrence has completed 22 of 27 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Clemson leads its ACC rival 52-7. At halftime.

Lawrence and Clemson are so dominant that it’s sometimes hard to get a full scouting report on him. How does Lawrence do when he’s under constant pressure because the opposing defensive front is getting the best of his offensive line? How does he do when his No. 1 receiver is getting locked down by an opposing cornerback? It’s hard to say because that has happened so rarely in Lawrence’s college career. This is Lawrence’s 34th college game and his 33rd win; his only loss came against Joe Burrow and LSU in last year’s national championship game.

But if the biggest knock we can find on Lawrence is that he’s rarely even been challenged in his college career, that’s a pretty good sign. He looks like an easy choice for the first overall pick next year.

19 responses to “Trevor Lawrence throws for 391 yards, 5 TDs in first half

  4. I said “wow!” when I thought that was his stat line for the whole game. Then I reread the headline. Yikes

  6. You touched on the lack of experience in the “gutsack” scenarios.

    I feel that this is a reason many USC and Alabama quarterbacks don’t live up to their hype in the NFL. When you play behind an all star line in college, and you get to play Helen Keller School of the Blind every weekend, it is hard to adjust to being drafted in the top ten, playing behind an underwhelming offensive line, and getting battered every Sunday.

    It worked when the Mighty Ducks got Adam Banks, but it doesn’t happen at the NFL level too often.

  7. That’s the problem with the QBs from these dominant schools. Their “success” is masked by being surrounded by NFL talent having all day to throw to wide open receivers in a great system coached by superior coaches. See just about every Heisman winner since 1990 until very the past couple years, especially the “best college QB ever” Tim Tebow.

  9. Maybe the Jets will have a new and well respected coach and GM in place before the draft. If so maybe Lawrence agrees to play for them, otherwise he pulls a Manning and refuses to show up.

  11. Hard to get a scouting report on him? Here’s your scouting report: 6-6 runs a 4.5, throws the ball a country gd mile, is going to win a few national championships. The end.

  12. Maybe its just me, but i dont see it. His numbers are insane but most of it comes on bubble screens. Lawrence isnt ecen the best player on his own offense.

    I think he could be good. But i don’t think he is better than Watson was in the same offense. I think Lawrence might be getting a bit over hyped. I think when he has to face teams that are always equal or better than his with a pass rush that can actually get to him and doesnt have 5 skill guys who are bigger stronger faster than anyone other team, we’ll see how he does.

  13. College football is a sham. There’s like 3 good teams and they just blow out scrubs all year and brag about a good record. give me a break.

  14. carloswlassiter says:
    October 17, 2020 at 2:31 pm
    Also, Lawrence looks exactly like that QB in Remember the Titans.
    Sunshine !!! 🙂

  15. Would be such a crying shame if he ends up a Jet or Jaguar. Those teams are like black holes for QBs. His career will be over before it starts.

  17. Would have been the #1 pick last year and the year before. Luck is only prospect since John Elway that I would say has looked this good coming out of college. Even Manning had more questions around him than this kid does.

  18. stubborndata says:
    October 17, 2020 at 2:45 pm
    College football is a sham. There’s like 3 good teams and they just blow out scrubs all year and brag about a good record. give me a break.
    Very true on so many levels.

  19. I really hope someone jumps in front of the Jets and takes him.
    I really do not want to see him in the AFCE
    He will 1000 percent be the 1st QB off the board. Maybe he decides to come back for his senior year because he doesn’t want to play for the Jets

