Trevor Lawrence throws for 391 yards, 5 TDs in first half

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is putting on a show today for anyone who doubts his status as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

At halftime against Georgia Tech, Lawrence has completed 22 of 27 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Clemson leads its ACC rival 52-7. At halftime.

Lawrence and Clemson are so dominant that it’s sometimes hard to get a full scouting report on him. How does Lawrence do when he’s under constant pressure because the opposing defensive front is getting the best of his offensive line? How does he do when his No. 1 receiver is getting locked down by an opposing cornerback? It’s hard to say because that has happened so rarely in Lawrence’s college career. This is Lawrence’s 34th college game and his 33rd win; his only loss came against Joe Burrow and LSU in last year’s national championship game.

But if the biggest knock we can find on Lawrence is that he’s rarely even been challenged in his college career, that’s a pretty good sign. He looks like an easy choice for the first overall pick next year.