Aaron Rodgers on Ndamukong Suh: “That goes back a long time”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh have a long history, and today they once again went at it.

Suh was flagged for roughing the passer on Rodgers on one play, sacked him after that, and then the two could be seen exchanging words multiple times during the game. Afterwards, Rodgers acknowledged that his rivalry with Suh goes way back.

“That goes back a long time and I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said.

The most memorable moment between the two players came late in the 2014 season, when Suh stepped on Rodgers’ arm in a December game at Lambeau Field. The NFL initially suspended Suh for that, but he later appealed — arguing that he couldn’t feel his feet because it was so cold and didn’t realize he was stepping on Rodgers — and had his discipline reduced to a $70,000 fine.

Nothing like that happened today in Tampa, but Suh did blast Rodgers a couple of times in a one-sided Buccaneers win. Perhaps they’ll see each other again in the playoffs.