Aaron Rodgers throws third career pick-six on his 6,215th career pass

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did something he hardly ever does in the second quarter today in Tampa Bay: He threw a pick-six.

And then he almost did it again.

Rodgers, who entered today with just two career pick-sixes, threw one today to Jamel Dean on what was the 6,215th pass of his career. How extraordinary is it that Rodgers threw 6,214 career passes with only two pick-sixes? Every other quarterback in NFL history who has thrown more than 6,000 passes has at least 12 pick-sixes.

Amazingly, Rodgers then almost did it again on the Packers’ next possession, throwing another interception, this time to Mike Edwards, that was returned to the 2-yard line.

The Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the next play and now lead 14-10 after the Packers had previously taken a 10-0 lead.