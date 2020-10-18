Adam Gase “wasn’t happy” about Gregg Williams’ comments

Getty Images

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said on Friday that the team’s average of 32-plus points allowed is “not a very good number and a lot of it’s not all defensively” before adding that reporters would have to figure out where to put the rest of the blame.

The natural assumption is that it would be the offense run by head coach Adam Gase and CBS announcers Andrew Catalon and James Lofton said Gase expressed unhappiness about it in a Saturday production meeting. Per the announcers, Gase said “everyone needs to shut up and play.”

In a press conference after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Dolphins, Gase was asked about Williams’ comments and his comments to CBS.

“We talked about it,” Gase said. “I think he was trying to talk about complementary football, three phases playing together. . . . I wasn’t happy about it. Right now, our players are doing such a good job trying to get things righted. Everything we say matters. We have to set the right example.”

Gase reiterated that he’s not worried about being fired by the Jets after a sixth straight loss and continues to be focused on getting his team on track after a disastrous start to the season.