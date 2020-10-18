Baker Mayfield out, Case Keenum in for Browns

Getty Images

We noted before today’s game in Pittsburgh that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might not be able to finish, and it turns out he didn’t.

Mayfield was pulled in the third quarter with the Browns trailing the Steelers 31-7. Mayfield was clearly affected by the rib injury that had him listed as questionable for the game on the injury report. Mayfield finished the game completing 10 of 18 passes for 119 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions and four sacks.

Case Keenum will play the rest of the way for the Browns, who turned in a very disappointing performance in one of their biggest games in years.