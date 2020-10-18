Baker Mayfield will start, but will he finish?

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a chest injury that left him questionable for Sunday’s showdown in Pittsburgh. He’ll definitely start the game. The question is whether he’ll finish.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Browns aren’t sure that Mayfield will be able to finish the game. It all depends on the hits that Mayfield takes.

If for some reason Mayfield exits the game, Case Keenum would get the call. Coincidentally, Keenum made his first appearance with the Vikings in Pittsburgh three years ago. The quarterbacks coach was Kevin Stefanski, now Keenum’s head coach.

Whether it’s Mayfield or Keenum, the Browns are better than they’ve been in a long time. On Sunday, they’ll try to win in Pittsburgh for the first time in 17 years.