Bill Belichick: We need more time together

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
The Patriots got back on the field Sunday against the Broncos and they looked a lot like a team that has barely practiced since losing to the Chiefs on Monday night in Week Four.

New England turned the ball over three times and was down 18-3 to Denver heading into the fourth quarter. A pair of Drew Lock interceptions gave them a chance to win the game in the final minutes, but Cam Newton threw an incompletion on fourth down and the Broncos hung on for an 18-12 win in Foxborough.

The Patriots weren’t impressive anywhere outside of a third down defense that forced six field goal attempts and head coach Bill Belichick said after the game that they “didn’t do anything well enough today to win.” He also referenced their two practices over the last two weeks as something that needs to change for their results to change.

“We need more time together. We need to practice together. . . . We certainly need it,” Belichick said at his press conference

As long as they stop having positive COVID-19 tests, there should be more time on the practice field this week.

17 responses to “Bill Belichick: We need more time together

  1. This year it may take at least 10 wins to get a wildcard in the AFC. The Browns have the easiest schedule – NFC East, Bengals twice. They probably will win 10 games, Colts likely will at least 10 games. Very difficult for the Pats to get in the playoffs as the 7th team, they better win the AFCE.

  2. They need more time together? How much time, Bill?. You had an extra week off to prepare for this game at home. Making excuses is not The Patriot Way. Check your record this season. It ain’t great.

  3. Bill should have called Vrable. Titans looked amazing in the same situation. We know this about the Titans because the broadcasters mentioned the Titans had not practiced in two weeks 27 times in the first half of that game.

  8. I’ll run around the field doing nothing for a hundred bucks a game, instead of paying Harry.

  They need more time together? How much time, Bill?. You had an extra week off to prepare for this game at home. Making excuses is not The Patriot Way. Check your record this season. It ain't great.
    ——————-

    Since I do not see Wiib22 or Crush22 any longer I am assuming this them. What is funny is that when the Pats do win you make excuses all the time be it the refs, cheating, Kraft and Goodell are buddies…

  11. At least 10 wins to get in the playoffs? Teams routinely qualified with 9 and even 8 wins when there were only 6 playoff teams.

  12. acemagee45 says:
    October 18, 2020 at 5:08 pm
    Bill should have called Vrable. Titans looked amazing in the same situation. We know this about the Titans because the broadcasters mentioned the Titans had not practiced in two weeks 27 times in the first half of that game.

    ————————————————–

    That’s because Titans have better players than we do. With key guys out we’re down to backups at a lot of positions, thus we need all the help we can get. Thus more practice. Pretty simple.

  13. This Covid-19 virus has made videotaping opponent’s practices
    very difficult for bill belichick and the patriots.

  15. Cam Newton is what he is. When he’s having a tough day, his body language and attitude are terrible. Belichick will tire of his “I’m so sad” act real quick, especially after seeing the fire Brady had every game for 20 years. If Cam doesn’t bounce back within the next 2 games, this season could unravel quickly.

  16. I agree more time together is a good idea. Maybe Cam and BB can spend more time going clothes shopping together or catch a movie. I didn’t see the post game interviews what was Cam and coach wearing?

