Breshad Perriman set to return to Jets lineup

Good news for the Jets this season has generally been limited to the final whistles of lopsided losses, but they are expected to have some on the injury front Sunday.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman has been out with an ankle injury since the second week of the season, but he practiced all this week before being listed as questionable. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he is expected to play against the Dolphins on Sunday and head coach Adam Gase shared some of what the team hopes to get from Perriman on Friday.

“Any time that you get guys that you thought were going to be your starters back in the lineup, I think everybody would be all for that,” Gase said, via Al Iannazone of Newsday. “Especially when these guys are vertical speed guys and guys when they get the ball in their hands, they can cover a lot of ground quickly. That was noticeable with Breshad being back. It brings a different element to our offense.”

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is also expected to play after being listed as questionable on Friday.