Broncos go up 6-0 after intercepting Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton returned to the lineup on Sunday, but his first pass since Week Three didn’t land in the hands of a teammate.

Newton’s attempt to hit running back James White with a screen pass was tipped by Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris and defensive end DeShawn Williams snagged the pass before it hit the turf. That set the Broncos up on the New England 31-yard-line, but they couldn’t get into the end zone.

Two Phillip Lindsay runs were followed by an incompletion and the Broncos settled for Brandon McManus‘ second field goal of the day.

The kick made it 6-0 Broncos with just over eight minutes to play in the first quarter in New England.