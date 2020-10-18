Broncos hold on for 18-12 win in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
The Patriots were down 15 points with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, but they were able to make a game of it against the Broncos.

J.C. Jackson intercepted Drew Lock to set up a Nick Folk field goal that cut Denver’s lead to 18-12 and Jonathan Jones intercepted Lock’s next pass to give the Patriots another shot to take the lead. It was a deep shot to Tim Patrick, so the Patriots had to drive 72 yards to pull out the win.

A 22-yard gain by James White got them to midfield and Cam Newton ran four yards to convert a fourth down inside the Denver 40-yard-line just before the two minute warning. Newton then caught a pass from Julian Edelman for 16 more yards as the Patriots reached deep into their bag of tricks at the end of a frustrating offensive day.

It would end as a frustrating day. Newton was sacked by Malik Reed and then threw an incomplete pass toward N'Keal Harry on fourth down to give the ball back to Denver. That made the Broncos 18-12 winners in a game that was postponed from Week Five due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Patriots organization.

Newton had one of those tests and he threw a pair of interceptions that helped the Broncos build their lead over the first three quarters. That lead wasn’t insurmountable thanks to the Patriots’ ability to limit the Broncos to six field goals, but it was a listless performance across the board for a New England team that only practiced a couple of times over the last two weeks.

If all goes well, they’ll get more on-field time ahead of next Sunday’s home game against the 49ers.

Reed had a pair of sacks for the Broncos and Phillip Lindsay ran 23 times for 101 yards in his first game since hurting his foot in the opener. Lock struggled in his first game back from a right shoulder injury and ended the day 10-of-24 for 189 yards.

He was a winner, though, and the 2-3 Broncos will try to get to .500 against the Chiefs next weekend.

  4. If you would have told me the Broncos would win this game in Denver I would have laughed at you. If you would have told me the Broncos would win this game in Foxboro I would have said you needed to get a drug test. I would have given the Broncos about a 0.1% chance to win this game. I would have bet the house on New England. That’s why I never bet on sports.

  5. Tuesday’s power rankings going to be like

    3. Patriots (No. 2; 2-3): The fact that they held Drew Lock to 18 shows just how amazing this team really is and moves them up 4 spots despite the loss.

  6. Pats WRs and TEs are an absolute joke. Nobody is open. Ever.It’s pathetic. All they can do is run, throw screens and try trick plays. No wonder Brady wanted out. I don’t blame him.

  9. I figured Lock would throw a third pick when they took it over on downs with 1 minute left…

    Weird play calling by Denver in the 4th quarter.

  12. I can’t wait to see Florio still put the Patriots in his top 10 power rankings because “they’re better than their record suggests”. I think their record suggests exactly who they are this year.

  14. The bad news is the Pats lost. The good news is that T6’s days in this board are waning
    ——————-

    Just sit back and watch Ty go in full meltdown especially if the Bucs win today. Cue the Benny Hill soundtrack.

  15. The Patriots obviously had this game from the beginning, but Goodell stepped in (again) and snatched a victory away from them. There needs to be an investigation into the NFL’s bias. This is unacceptable.

  17. I know I know, its ALL CAM’S Fault……
    Not the fact that the entire offensive line is in a shambles and they LITERALLY have had 1 ” in person ” practice in the past 2 Weeks. But Carry On With the Cam Hate is Cute!

  18. Cam looked pathetic. The stereotypes about him being a pure runner were reinforced in this one. Couldn’t hit Edelman to save his life yet Edelman got the ball to him. Defense held the Broncos to 2 field goals and 2 picks and somehow nothing to show for it. Unless the Pats somehow get their act together no playoffs.

  19. nhpats2011 says:
    October 18, 2020 at 4:09 pm
    The bad news is the Pats lost. The good news is that T6’s days in this board are waning

    If only that was true

  20. sityourselfdown says:
    October 18, 2020 at 4:07 pm
    Belichicks losing record without tom brady continues

    ——————————————————————

    You are aware that BB is 16-11 during his tenure in New England without Brady under center, right? Losing record?

  22. dwhite11 says:
    October 18, 2020 at 4:18 pm
    The bad news is the Pats lost. The good news is that T6’s days in this board are waning
    ——————-

    Just sit back and watch Ty go in full meltdown especially if the Bucs win today. Cue the Benny Hill soundtrack.

    —————

    Him and flash never show up when they lose.

  24. These Covid games are pretty silly. Get used to it. Look, Cam is no Tom Brady but when a team has one practice before a game and because of covid is missing most of the starting offensive line, you get a horrible offensive performance like that.
    At what point is enough enough? Delaying more games is now virtually impossible to accommodate, so there are going to be many games played in which one of the teams is fielding its JV squad. It is still mind-boggling to think the NFL had no actual plan and contingencies for covid, but here we are. Great football ahead!

  28. You are aware that BB is 16-11 during his tenure in New England without Brady under center, right? Losing record?
    ——————

    Guess you forgot his rookie season and the first two games of his second season when they were 5-13 with Bledsoe. I am pretty sure you probably meant when he became a starter.

  29. Easy to look at the stats and say Lock had a bad day but that just shows you who actually watched the game. So many dropped passes. A few of them would have been touchdowns.

  30. LamarIsAGoodRunningBack says:
    October 18, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    These Covid games are pretty silly. Get used to it. Look, Cam is no Tom Brady but when a team has one practice before a game and because of covid is missing most of the starting offensive line, you get a horrible offensive performance like that.
    At what point is enough enough? Delaying more games is now virtually impossible to accommodate, so there are going to be many games played in which one of the teams is fielding its JV squad. It is still mind-boggling to think the NFL had no actual plan and contingencies for covid, but here we are. Great football ahead!

    —————-

    The titans had a longer layoff, played a better team in Buffalo and still trounced them. No excuse.

