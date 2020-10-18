Browns expect Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to play

Getty Images

The Browns’ top three offensive players should all be on the field today against the Steelers.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry all expect to play today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. All three were listed as questionable on the Browns’ injury report.

This is one of the Browns’ biggest games since they returned to the NFL in 1999, as Cleveland enters the game 4-1 while Pittsburgh is 4-0. If the Browns were to get a road win against the Steelers, it would be a strong statement that Cleveland has a real chance of winning the AFC North.

The Browns are 3.5-point underdogs, but having Mayfield, Beckham and Landry on the field gives them a chance.