Buccaneers blow out the Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT
In a major statement that they’re Super Bowl contenders, the Buccaneers took the Packers to the woodshed today in Tampa Bay.

After falling behind 10-0 early, the Bucs exploded, dominating both offensively and defensively on the way to a 38-10 win.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had by far his worst game of the season, struggling especially after Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari left the game with an injury. Rodgers completed 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks. It was so ugly for the Packers’ offense that they eventually pulled Rodgers for Tim Boyle.

Tom Brady only threw for 166 yards, but he had two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, and he got more comfortable than he’s looked in years playing with Rob Gronkowski, who led the Bucs with five catches for 78 yards. Eventually Brady took a seat and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

Ronald Jones had a big game running the ball for Tampa Bay, with 113 yards and two touchdowns. Bruce Arians likes a balanced offense, and he had one today.

The Packers, who looked like perhaps the top team in the NFC over the first five weeks of the season, now find themselves 4-1 and half a game behind the Bears in the NFC North. The Buccaneers are now 4-2, leading the NFC South and looking like they might just give Brady a chance to play in his 10th Super Bowl.

67 responses to “Buccaneers blow out the Packers

  7. No penalties on Tampa Bay. The refs killed that game for Green Bay and the Packers would have won by 10 if the refs were fair.

    Wow, I just now know what it’s like to be a Vikings fan. that felt weird. The reality is Green Bay got it handed to them. Nice win by Tampa. The Pack has some work to do.

  9. I don’t think there is any dispute anymore. There is no way that Aaron Rodgers can have an argument for MVP over Russell Wilson now. this game was just like the NFC championship game last year against the 49ers. They got dominated and pushed around the same way.

  10. Anybody still care to argue that Aaron Rodgers is the better QB than Tom Brady?

    Anybody?

    And, we know there a many that have argued just that over the years

  12. Oh, you naysayers who said that Brady had finally lost it for good.

    Tampa has had a good, no, solid defense this season, and Brady has been getting more comfortable with his new offense.

    Green bay was solid, they said.

    The Bucs decimated them tonight.

  13. Lol, the Packers are so overrated. What excuses will they make for Rodgers now? Lol, absolutely pathetic.

  15. imagine chanting the same drivel for years, “b b b but Belichick, b b b b but matt cassell, b b b the system” and having that talking point slowly fade away, and hes 43.

    by the way Brady and Brees are equal kn all time Td passes

  16. Wait, what? I thought the Packers were a lock to win? All their fans were telling us the Vikings would be the only NFC North team to lose today?

  18. arealisticpackerfan says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm
    The Packers are terrible.

    Change my mind.
    ————————–
    Why should we waste our time trying? If they win out, go 18-1, and wind the SB you’ll still be spewing this garbage.

  21. josh plum says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:34 pm
    I don’t think there is any dispute anymore. There is no way that Aaron Rodgers can have an argument for MVP over Russell Wilson now.
    ————————–
    You’re right, Rodgers is the MVP and no argument is needed.

  24. lemmetalkwouldya says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:36 pm
    Oh, you naysayers who said that Brady had finally lost it for good.

    Tampa has had a good, no, solid defense this season, and Brady has been getting more comfortable with his new offense.

    Green bay was solid, they said.

    The Bucs decimated them tonight.

    ———————————————————————————————–

    The fact that Brady only passed for 168 yards yet the score was 38-10
    tells me Brady was just one player in a total team effort and win.

  25. nite2al says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:33 pm
    Tom Brady has yet another great defense. Amazing. The Bucs, really?


    Yeah remember how you said he wouldn’t be anything without BB
    Remember how you said he was “done”
    Arm still looks real strong.
    Movement in the pocket still good.

    And the defense excuse is lame.

    Why didn’t Manning say in more SB?????

    8 times he went into the playoffs with a top ten D in BOTH scoring AND yards.
    7 or the 8 times ONE and DONE.

    No QB has played better in big games more often than Tom Brady. Aka the GOAT

  27. Tom Brady, undisputed GOAT!!!!!!!!!!!! Love it, and love seeing Gronk being Gronk again! Great game, Bucs!

  28. Green Bay has to prove they can beat a good team with a very good D. They haven’t yet. NO is a bit overrated, Lions are the Lions and sucky Atlanta dominated the weakest and most embarrassing team in football, the Vikings, for their wins.

    Let’s go get a W in TX.

  29. Pack fan here great game by Bucs hat tip we got outplayed…no argument. The problem with the Pack is Pettines run defense. You cant win a superbowl getting pushed around. Hopefully the Vikings are dumb enough to fire Zimmer. If I’m Lafluer I’d push Pettine to the side for Zimmer as D coordinator without even a second thought. Zimmer is a great coordinator but not a great head coach.

  30. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:33 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Change my mind.

    ———

    He’s not even One of the top two quarterbacks in Packers history

  32. Oh wow, the Bucs are 4-2 and the Pack is 4-1…and Seattle is undefeated, the Rams and Bears (who beat Tampa) have one loss but Brady is going to the SB already lol. Every week someone wins or loses and their the next power or going to be in the top of the draft…until the following week when it flips again.

  36. Monday morning quarterbacking has now moved to Sunday night quarterbacking.
    There are knee-jerk reactions on both sides. “The Packers are terrible”. “The Bucs beat a good team”.
    Which one is it?

  37. Typical Green Bay. Smooth sailing until they play a defense with a pass rush. But let’s keep drafting qbs, rbs and a slow te in the first few rounds. That’ll stop offenses

  39. “Bucs haven’t beaten anyone”

    Does today count? Or are the Packers now suddenly trash just because Brady beat them? Not like they were ranked as a top 2 NFC team with a top 2 MVP candidate on it or anything.

  41. arealisticpackerfan says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm
    The Packers are terrible.

    Change my mind.

    zzzzzzzzzzzzz

    The Vikings are in last place in the north.

    Change my mind

  42. Let’s calm down the Brady is better than Aaron talk. Only ones who think that are Pats fans, Bucs fans and Vikes fans. I’ll take Rodgers 10 out of 10 with the same weapons on offense and defense. If Aaron would have been Belichick’s QB the past 15 years he’d have a better resume than Brady.

    Green Bay should be OK. But they have things to fix. And I’m confident MLF and team will. GB had no answers for anything today and Tampa had no real errors (zero penalties, few bad plays) but that doesn’t mean they’re not contenders. Those games will happen. I’d love for these teams to meet again in the playoffs. I’ll take my chances with Aaron.

  43. What a beatdown, Bucs looking like the best team in the NFC. But I can already see next week’s PFT Power Rankings: Packers get beatdown and go from #2 to #3. Bucs dominate and go from #15 to #12.

  44. Brady is and always has been a better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers. As soon as that first pick six was thrown it was all over.

  46. For all you guys who keep saying Rodgers is great, look at him today. The GOAT Russel Wilson has NEVER, in his entire career, got beat that bad lol Stop talking like AR is even a top QB when he quits on his team as soon as he starts losing smh #LetRussCook #RWMVP2020

  47. likuidsmoke says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:55 pm
    What a beatdown, Bucs looking like the best team in the NFC. But I can already see next week’s PFT Power Rankings: Packers get beatdown and go from #2 to #3. Bucs dominate and go from #15 to #12.

    ////////////////
    Who cares? Do you really get bothered how some know-it-all ranks your team? Here’s a hint: let it go as it doesn’t matter. Hug your loved ones, take your dog for a walk, read a good book. Rankings shouldn’t and don’t matter. If they do, then I want to do you a favor: my new rankings are:
    1. Tampa Bay
    2. KC
    3. TN
    4. Seattle
    5. Minnesota

  48. Personally, I never cared who Rodgers was better than. I only cared he was good enough and that’s good enough for me. The fanboys can lose their voices over it, while I take a nap.

  49. Ah yes, Who remember when certain Websites actually Ranked the Green bay ahead of the Superbowl Champions when the Chiefs only crime was to lose one game out of their last 14 played.But Digress.

  50. Brady is a leader……Rodgers is and always was a whiner, complainer, looking for flags, and after every incompletion, the receiver ran the wrong route…..a leader is the last thing Rodgers is.

  51. This is an excellent team win for the Bucs. Every team has a game like the Packers and, like Troy Aikman said, they will be fine and regroup. That’s all.

  53. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:33 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Change my mind.
    __(____
    Brady is 70-40 against winning teams

    Since 2012, Aaron Rodgers is 20-28-1 (.418) against teams that finished the season with a winning record.

  54. Calvin Hobbes says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:41 pm
    arealisticpackerfan says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm
    The Packers are terrible.

    Change my mind.
    ————————–
    Why should we waste our time trying? If they win out, go 18-1, and wind the SB you’ll still be spewing this garbage.

    *******************

    Win out???????? Hahahahaha. Tell that to the Bears, ya know the team that has taken the Pack to the hilt the past few times and who are in first place right?

  55. Difference for the Buccaneers tonight was they were more disciplined. NO PENALTIES. Each game they’ve lost is because the wheels came off the bus with multiple penalties.

  56. soisaystotheguyi says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:54 pm
    Let’s calm down the Brady is better than Aaron talk. Only ones who think that are Pats fans, Bucs fans and Vikes fans. I’ll take Rodgers 10 out of 10 with the same weapons on offense and defense. If Aaron would have been Belichick’s QB the past 15 years he’d have a better resume than Brady.
    —————————————————————————————–
    Please note that Brady and the Bucs are 4-2, and Belichick with Cam Newton is 2-3. Brady is doing just fine without Bill or Josh, thank you very much

    And if you took Rodgers over Brady 10 out of 10 with the same weapons, you’d be 0-10. Six rings to one, including the greatest come-from-behind Super Bowl win of all time

  57. The difference is when Brady gets sacked and pushed around by defense he gets more feisty and pushes back to win. I remember when Suh and Suggs used to mop the grass with him, the temper and red face. With Rodgers he seems to to get frazzled and gets worse. In this game the Bucs defense delivered. No penalty? Brady’s yelling must have worked.

  58. cheeseisfattening says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm
    Since 2012, Aaron Rodgers is 20-28-1 (.418) against teams that finished the season with a winning record.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    That’s terrible. Thank goodness then I’m not a Viking fan, with him being 16-8 against them. They must really be bad.

  59. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:35 pm
    The Buccaneers finally beat a good team.
    ———-

    And the Pats still haven’t…

  63. pm
    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:35 pm
    The Buccaneers finally beat a good team.
    ———-

    And the Pats still haven’t…
    —-

    He’s not a Patriots fan. He’s a Jets fan that pretends to be a Patriots fan then takes shots at Brady. He’s been doing it for years on Patriots articles. Now he does it on Bucs articles

    It’s sad

  64. How many times have you seen a team de-pants a team in the regular season only to have the opposite happen in the post-season? Happens all the time. It’s not who you play it’s when you play them. Pack will be fine Bucs are good but not as good as they think. It’s the NFL things change week to week.

  65. joestemme says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Anybody still care to argue that Aaron Rodgers is the better QB than Tom Brady?

    Anybody?

    And, we know there a many that have argued just that over the years
    ____________________________

    You really decided that in one game? Football is a team sport. In Rodgers 7 playoff loses, the D gave up an average 37 points. That happened to Brady twice, he lost both games.

  66. oisaystotheguyi says:
    October 18, 2020 at 7:54 pm
    Let’s calm down the Brady is better than Aaron talk. Only ones who think that are Pats fans, Bucs fans and Vikes fans. I’ll take Rodgers 10 out of 10 with the same weapons on offense and defense. If Aaron would have been Belichick’s QB the past 15 years he’d have a better resume than Brady.

    If if if. ….

    You know who else thinks Brady is better???
    Pretty much EVERYONE

    There is a reason Brady and NOT Rogers is universally recognized as the GOAT

  67. stellarperformance says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:19 pm
    cheeseisfattening says:
    October 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm
    Since 2012, Aaron Rodgers is 20-28-1 (.418) against teams that finished the season with a winning record.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    That’s terrible. Thank goodness then I’m not a Viking fan, with him being 16-8 against them. They must really be bad.

    ****************

    I thought the Packers played the Bucs today and not the Vikings. Packers rubes deflecting is hilariously delicious 😋. They just cannot stand the fact their Golden Boy got beat by the Goat!

