Buccaneers blow out the Packers

In a major statement that they’re Super Bowl contenders, the Buccaneers took the Packers to the woodshed today in Tampa Bay.

After falling behind 10-0 early, the Bucs exploded, dominating both offensively and defensively on the way to a 38-10 win.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had by far his worst game of the season, struggling especially after Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari left the game with an injury. Rodgers completed 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks. It was so ugly for the Packers’ offense that they eventually pulled Rodgers for Tim Boyle.

Tom Brady only threw for 166 yards, but he had two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, and he got more comfortable than he’s looked in years playing with Rob Gronkowski, who led the Bucs with five catches for 78 yards. Eventually Brady took a seat and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

Ronald Jones had a big game running the ball for Tampa Bay, with 113 yards and two touchdowns. Bruce Arians likes a balanced offense, and he had one today.

The Packers, who looked like perhaps the top team in the NFC over the first five weeks of the season, now find themselves 4-1 and half a game behind the Bears in the NFC North. The Buccaneers are now 4-2, leading the NFC South and looking like they might just give Brady a chance to play in his 10th Super Bowl.