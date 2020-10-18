C.J. Board has concussion, sprained neck

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was taken to the hospital after a scary looking injury in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Board had to be immobilized and carted off the field after slamming his head into the turf while trying to catch a Daniel Jones pass. He was taken to a local hospital and the Giants announced later in the game that he had been diagnosed with a concussion and a sprained neck.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said after the 21-20 win that the word from the hospital was “pretty positive” and that Board has movement in his extremities.

Board had one catch for eight yards before being hurt. He has seven catches for 66 yards on the year.