Cam Newton: Time off showed, I have to be better

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton played in a game for the first time since Week Three on Sunday and he said the “time off showed” after an 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Newton ran for 76 yards and a touchdown while going 17-of-25 for 157 yards and two interceptions through the air on Sunday. Newton missed Week Four after testing positive for COVID-19 and the Patriots only practiced once this week because of schedule changes caused by other positive tests.

After the game, Newton said he didn’t want to talk about his experience with COVID or other things from the last couple of weeks.

“Honestly for me right now I’m just trying to move forward, obviously respectfully that was two weeks ago, still bitter over the game and just trying to focus on ways to just get better,” Newton said. “Obviously everybody knows what the situation was and it is what it is and I just know for me here moving forward I just got to play better football and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Newton followed that up by saying “I have to be better and I will be better” in the future. The 2-3 Patriots could use better outings across the board against the 49ers next weekend.