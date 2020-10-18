Colts rally in fourth quarter for 31-27 win over Bengals

Posted by Charean Williams on October 18, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Joe Burrow surely will get many more chances in the fourth quarter for a comeback. This one, though, didn’t go his way.

Burrow got the Bengals to the Indianapolis 35 with 46 seconds remaining and in need of a touchdown to go ahead of the Colts. But his pass intended for Tyler Boyd was intercepted by Julian Blackmon at the Indianapolis 19.

It allowed the Colts to hold on for a come-from-behind 31-27 victory.

The Colts trailed 27-21 entering the fourth quarter but scored on a 14-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Jack Doyle only five seconds into the last period. They stretched it to a four-point lead on a 40-yard Rodrigo Blankenship 40-yard field goal with 4:03 remaining.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed another big kick, hitting the right upright on a 48-yard try with 8:06 left. It would have put the Bengals in position for a game-winning field goal instead of needing a touchdown to win.

Burrow finished 25-of-39 for 313 yards and the pick. Rivers was 29-of-44 for 371 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Colts now are 4-2, while the Bengals fell to 1-4-1.

7 responses to “Colts rally in fourth quarter for 31-27 win over Bengals

  1. Bengals have a ways to go. But, fun to watch. Too many penalties beat themselves. Again. I agree with Florio, they are two drafts away.

  3. This was a good game to watch. Congrats to Rivers for putting the team on his back. He still has it. As for my Bengals I blame the coach more than anything. Almost every 3rd down for Rivers they only rushed 3 and pressured him maybe twice. The Defensive Coordinator is horrible, not making any adjustments until there was 6 mins left in the game.

  4. I think this was a really good game for the colts. A game where the team can get behind and trust Philip Rivers. the defense got blown out of the water in the first quarter and was quickly down 21 to 0. Rivers kept them in it, eventually got them delete and then the defense was able to redeem themselves with the late takeaway. Great game.

  5. As for the Bengals, no pass rush against Rivers usually gets this result. The injuries to the DL have caught up with them and, while the OL is a little better, that’s not saying much. It’s kind of amazing that Burrow and his WR’s (including Green today) are playing so well; but they’re still 2 offseasons (I include FA signings) away

