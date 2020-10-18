Colts rally in fourth quarter for 31-27 win over Bengals

Getty Images

Joe Burrow surely will get many more chances in the fourth quarter for a comeback. This one, though, didn’t go his way.

Burrow got the Bengals to the Indianapolis 35 with 46 seconds remaining and in need of a touchdown to go ahead of the Colts. But his pass intended for Tyler Boyd was intercepted by Julian Blackmon at the Indianapolis 19.

It allowed the Colts to hold on for a come-from-behind 31-27 victory.

The Colts trailed 27-21 entering the fourth quarter but scored on a 14-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Jack Doyle only five seconds into the last period. They stretched it to a four-point lead on a 40-yard Rodrigo Blankenship 40-yard field goal with 4:03 remaining.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed another big kick, hitting the right upright on a 48-yard try with 8:06 left. It would have put the Bengals in position for a game-winning field goal instead of needing a touchdown to win.

Burrow finished 25-of-39 for 313 yards and the pick. Rivers was 29-of-44 for 371 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Colts now are 4-2, while the Bengals fell to 1-4-1.