Colts rally to cut halftime deficit to 24-21

The Bengals led 21-0 with only four seconds gone in the second quarter. They now are clinging to a 24-21 halftime lead over the Colts as the momentum has changed sidelines.

Philip Rivers, who went 4-for-5 for 33 yards in the first quarter, was 14-of-21 for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Tight end Trey Burton, who scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rivers. Receiver Zach Pascal caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining in the half. Pascal has three catches for 44 yards.

Marcus Johnson leads the Colts in receiving with three catches for 95 yards.

The Bengals have three rushing touchdowns by three different players — a 2-yarder by Giovani Bernard, a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Joe Burrow and a 7-yard run by Joe Mixon.

Burrow is 9-of-15 for 164 yards, and Mixon has 11 carries for 44 yards.