Dak Prescott keeps taking COVID-19 tests so he can stay around team

Some players who suffer season-ending injuries rehab away from the team. Others stick around as long as they can.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, despite suffering a compound fracture dislocation of the ankle and undergoing immediate surgery to repair the break and stave off infection after the bone broke through the skin, already has been back in the building on multiple occasions and plans to keep showing up.

As noted by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Prescott will continue to take daily COVID-19 tests so that he can continue to be around the team.

His presence surely will add a lift to his teammates. He remains one of the team’s most important leaders, and his involvement with the offense could serve only to help Andy Dalton make the transition to starter for the rest of the season.