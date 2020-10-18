Derrick Henry runs for 94-yard touchdown, putting him over 200 yards

Getty Images

Derrick Henry did it again against the Texans.

He busted through the Texans Defense for a 94-yard touchdown run. He reached 21.6 mph on the run, taking 14 seconds to go from one end of the field to the other.

Henry is the fifth player in NFL history with multiple runs of 90 yards or more. Lamar Miller, Bo Jackson, Ahman Green and Chris Johnson also accomplished the feat.

It put Henry over the 200-yard mark for the second consecutive game against the Texans, dating to last season.

Henry has 202 yards on 19 carries.

His touchdown briefly gave the Titans a 29-23 lead, but Will Fuller caught a 53-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to put the Texans back up 30-29 after the PAT.

Fuller has five catches for 117 yards and the score.