Dolphins rolling over Jets, up 21-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Giants and Falcons got their first wins of the 2020 season on Sunday, which leaves the Jets as the only winless team in the league.

It doesn’t look like that’s going to change before the day is out. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns in the first half and the Dolphins lead the hapless Jets 21-0 at the break.

Fitzpatrick is 14-of-18 for 147 yards and hit Adam Shaheen, Preston Williams and Durham Smythe with his scoring passes. Myles Gaskin has added eight carries for 51 yards as the Dolphins have moved the ball fairly easily against the Jets Defense.

Fitzpatrick now has over 5,000 passing yards with the Dolphins. He also reached that mark with the Bills and Jets. He did throw an interception with 22 seconds left in the half, but that was the only bad development of the first half for Miami.

The Jets have punted six times and picked up four first downs through two quarters. Joe Flacco threw an interception to end their other possession and they’ve picked up 80 yards of offense to add to the long line of putrid offensive performances the team has put up in head coach Adam Gase’s 22 games on the job. They’ve also picked up 67 penalty yards, so they’re just as undisciplined as they are unable to perform competently.

We’ll see if that changes after the break, but there’s been little about their play this year to suggest that anything better is on the way for the 2020 Jets.