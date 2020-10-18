Dolphins shut out Jets to improve to 3-3

Getty Images

The Dolphins were favorites for the first time in the Brian Flores era on Sunday and they handled the change of circumstances just fine.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns, the Dolphins didn’t give up a point and Tua Tagovailoa took the first snaps of his NFL career in a 24-0 laugher against the Jets. It’s the second straight rout for the Dolphins and they’ll get a week off before returning to action against the Rams in Week Eight.

Fitzpatrick was 18-of-27 for 191 yards and added two interceptions to those three scores. One of the picks came on a deep shot that Jets safety Marcus Maye tipped and then pinned to his rear end while going to the ground.

That was the highlight of the day for the Jets, who fell to 0-6 and lost by at least 10 points for the fifth time this season. It was a lifeless effort on all fronts from a team that looks like it can’t wait to end the season. They’ve held off on firing head coach Adam Gase thus far, but we’ll see if this outing was enough to change the team’s minds about moving forward with Gase.

Buffalo is up next for the Jets with the Chiefs and Patriots on deck before a bye week that may be their only respite from losing this season.

Tagovailoa completed both passes he threw — a two-yarder to Patrick Laird and a seven-yarder to Jakeem Grant for Miami’s only third-down conversion of the day — and got a big ovation from the fans who were at Hard Rock Stadium for the final moments of action.

He’ll see more meaningful time at some point, but getting to finish out laughers isn’t the worst way to get your feet wet as a professional.