Doug Marrone: Todd Wash safe as DC as long as I’m head coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars gave up 403 yards in Sunday’s 34-16 loss to the Lions and that marked the fourth time they’ve given up that many yards so far this season.

It was also the fifth straight time they’ve given up at least 30 points and Jacksonville has lost all of those games to drop to 1-5 on the season. After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked if he’s considered making a change with defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Marrone said he hasn’t and that he won’t be doing so in the future either.

“As long as I’m here and I’m the head coach, yes, he’s safe. . . . I think when you go talk about changes and things of that nature I think if you have good options to go to but right now I don’t see any options. We’ve just got to keep working to get these guys better and be able to make some plays and that’s what’s hurting us. It’s not a lack of not trying to changing things, which we have been,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

If the Jaguars keep losing the way they have over the last five weeks, there will be plenty of people questioning how much longer Marrone should be deciding who runs the defense or anything else about the Jaguars.