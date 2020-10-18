George Kittle’s fourth-down touchdown gives 49ers a 14-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

The defending NFC champions aren’t going away quietly this season.

The 49ers have 187 yards, nine first downs and 14 points on 22 plays. The Rams have 21 yards, one first down and no points on eight plays.

San Francisco scored its second touchdown of the night on a fourth-and-two from the Los Angeles 44. Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle, and the tight end ran to the end zone.

The 49ers’ first touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel.

Kittle has three catches for 66 yards, and Samuel has added three for 46.

Raheem Mostert has rushed for 40 yards on nine carries.

Jared Goff has completed only one of his first seven passes for 17 yards.