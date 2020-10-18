Giants stop two-point try to get first win of season

Getty Images

Riverboat Ron Rivera had no interest in going to overtime, but he went home a loser.

Kyle Allen hit Cam Sims for a 22-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play in Sunday’s game against the Giants and an extra point would have tied the game at 21. Rivera opted to go for two points, however, and Allen threw an incompletion while under pressure.

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan fielded the ensuing onside kick cleanly and the Giants had their first win of the season. The 21-20 loss leaves the Washington Football Team with the same 1-5 record as their NFC East foe.

It was a 13-13 game in the fourth quarter when Kyler Fackrell sacked Allen and forced a fumble that Giants linebacker Tae Crowder returned 43 yards for a touchdown. The Football Team rallied for Allen’s touchdown pass, but it turned out to be too little too late.

The Giants led by 10 points in the first half and had a chance to go up by that amount at the end of a long third quarter drive, but Daniel Jones was intercepted by Kendall Fuller in the end zone. It looked like Jones was trying to throw the ball away, but he didn’t do a good job of it and his propensity for turnovers continues to be a problem for the Giants.

He did run for 74 yards and Devonta Freeman churned up 61 more as the Giants did their best work on the ground for most of the afternoon. The two turnovers forced by the defense helped cover for the Giants’ offensive shortcomings and they’ll try for a similar formula against the Eagles on Thursday night.