Giants WR C.J. Board immobilized and carted off after injury

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Giants and the Washington Football Team took an extended pause in the third quarter after Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was injured while trying for a Daniel Jones pass.

Board came down hard and his neck snapped his head into the turf for a violent hit. He remained down and medical personnel went to work as players from both teams took knees.

Board had his facemask removed and his neck immobilized before being moved onto a cart via a stretcher. He had one catch for eight yards in Sunday’s game.

The Giants lead Washington 13-10 with more than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.