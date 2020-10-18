Joe Burrow, Bengals showing no respect to league’s No. 1 defense

Getty Images

The Colts are the league’s No. 1 defense. At least statistically.

They have not stopped the Bengals yet.

Cincinnati has scoring drives of 43 and 78 yards and leads the Colts 14-0. The Bengals had scored only 13 points in the first quarter in their first five games combined.

The Colts put their defense behind the eight ball to start, with Jack Doyle losing a fumble on the second play. Defensive tackle Xavier Williams recovered for the Bengals at the Indianapolis 43.

Replay review upheld the ruling on the field of a completed pass.

Giovani Bernard cashed in with a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals had to go farther for their second touchdown but still faced little resistance. The 12-play, 78-yard drive ended with a Joe Burrow 2-yard quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one.

The Bengals have 121 yards to the Colts’ 36 nearing the end of the first quarter.