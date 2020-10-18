Julio Jones returns to action with TD after Deion Jones interception

Getty Images

The Vikings are having a hard time keeping up with the Jones.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Kirk Cousins, leading to a Julio Jones touchdown for the Falcons.

Atlanta, which has a new coach this week after firing Dan Quinn, has the early 7-0 lead.

On the first play from scrimmage, Cousins tried to hit rookie Justin Jefferson deep, but Deion Jones, in a deep zone, made an easy pick and returned it 17 yards to the Minnesota 29.

Five plays and 29 yards later, Julio Jones had his first touchdown of the season.

Matt Ryan found Jones on third-and-11 only 2:58 into the game.

Julio Jones has had a hamstring injury slow him since a big game in Week One. Since the first two weeks, he had played only 15 snaps heading into today’s game.